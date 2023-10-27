SPRINGFIELD, Mo–We are still three and a half months away from the college baseball season.

But Missouri State coach Keith Guttin is in the news.

Kendall Rogers runs the D1 college baseball webpage.

And on social media Friday, he posted that Guttin will retire at the end of this upcoming campaign.

Guttin did not comment.

Missouri State says it does not have any official announcements about Guttin’s retirement at this time.

Keith Gttin will be starting his 42nd season in February.

The Mo State grad has 1, 373 career victories.

The Bears have had twelve 40-win seasons.