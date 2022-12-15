SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bobby Petrino, the head coach for the Missouri State University football team, has accepted a job at UNLV, according to multiple national outlets.

According to multiple sources, Petrino will join Barry Odom’s staff as offensive coordinator at UNLV.

Odom served as the head coach for the University of Missouri from 2016 to 2019 before signing on with UNLV in December 2022.

Petrino has coached the MSU Bears since 2020, after spending four seasons as the head coach for the Louisville Cardinals football team. He was 18-15 and lead Missouri State to the FCS playoffs in two of his three seasons.

