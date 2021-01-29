Reports: Cardinals trade for slugging third baseman Nolan Arenado

ST LOUIS, Mo–It looks like the St. Louis Cardinals took one big step toward becoming a serious contender for the 2021 World Series Championship.

Multiple sources say that the Cardinals will trade players and cash to the Colorado Rockies for five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.

It was first reported by The Athletic.

It’s a move that the Cardinals have been wanting to do for a number of seasons.

The deal for the third baseman will not be official until probably early next week.

St. Louis will send some players and reportedly $50 million dollars in cash.

Arenado hit .253 in last summer’s shortened season.

In 2019 he hit .315 with 41 homers and 118 runs batted in.

