Report: Waino stays with St. Louis

ST LOUIS, Mo–ESPN and the MLB Network are reporting that right-handed veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright will return to the St. Louis Cardinals on a one year deal.

That contract is worth $8 million dollars according to sources.

The 39-year old pitcher was a free agent and mulling over other offers including one from the stacked San Diego Padres.

But he elected to stay with the birds on the bat.

Wainwright was 5-3 last season with a 3.15 earned run average.

He’s won 167 games in his 14-year career all with the Cardinals.

That leaves free agent catcher Yadier Molina still unsigned.

