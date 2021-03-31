Report: Center Austin Blythe signs one year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Austin Blythe #66 of the Los Angeles Rams looks up at a replay during a 23-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs and center Austin Blythe have agreed to a one-year deal.

The #Chiefs agreed to terms with center Austin Blythe on a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2021

Blythe is the latest in a string of moves Kansas City has made to bolster the offensive line. Since they released starting tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, the Chiefs have signed guards Joe Thuney and Kyle Long, they re-signed tackled Mike Remmers and tendered Andrew Wylie.

Pro Football Focus have Blythe a 70.3 PFF grade in 2020.

Blythe was drafted in 2016 by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round out of the University of Iowa.

After only playing in eight games his rookie year, Blythe was waived by the Colts and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams off waivers.

He played guard in his first three years in Los Angeles and became a full-time starter in 2018.

In 2020, he was flagged for only one offensive penalty the entire season.

At Iowa, he helped the Hawkeyes to a 12-0 season and a spot in the Big Ten Championship and 2016 Rose Bowl.

He was a finalist for the Rimington Award, awarded to the top center in the nation.