Report: Cards have permission to house Taxi Squad at Hammons Field

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN Monday that he’s not 100 percent certain there will be baseball in 2020.

But if baseball agrees on a return to play plan.

Some players could be in Springfield at Hammons Field.

Derrick Goold from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that the Cardinals have secured permission for its taxi squad to work out at Hammons Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals will not confirm the report.

They told me that until MLB has a return to play plan it’s premature to speculate on whether Springfield would host the taxi squad.

Manfred could impose a short 50 game season sometime this week.

According to reports, MLB’s active roster could increase to possible 30 players.

Each team would have another group of players, a taxi squad of 20-25 players who would practice, play intersquad games and be ready in case they’re needed by the big league squad.

MLB wanted those taxi squad teams housed within 100 miles of the big league team.

But the Cardinals reportedly got permission to use Hammons Field despite being 217 miles from Busch Stadium.