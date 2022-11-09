REPUBLIC, Mo–Wednesday was national letter of intent signing day for high school seniors who play basketball or other sports other then football.

And over at Republic high school four Tigers signed.

They included volleyball stars Kaile Manes and Claire Esther both signing with UT-Tyler, softball’s Emmalee Essary signed with Chipola college.

And basketball tiger Kaemyn Bekemeier signed with the Missouri State Lady Bears.

She averaged 23 points per game at Repmo and broke three major Tiger scoring records.

Bekemeier verbaled with coach Mox, but stayed with the Lady Bears through the coaching change.

“I love Missouri State for everything that it is. And I don’t think a coaching staff would have made me go anywhere else. I wasn’t worried with another coaching change. I knew he would find someone just as good. And coach Cunningham is that good,” said Bekemeier.