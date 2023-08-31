OZARK, Mo–Week two of the high school football season got off to an early start in Ozark Thursday night.

It was a Tiger fight between Ozark and the Republic Tigers.

Ozark has a new coach in Jeremy Cordell.

Both teams came into the game with 1-0 records.

Just over two minutes left in the first quarter, Republic’s Wyatt Woods finds the endzone on the quarterback keeper to make it 6-0 with the missed PAT.

Ensuing Ozark drive, Peyton Russell airs it out for Sam Clark and noone’s catching Clark, 43-yard pitch and catch puts Ozark in front 7-6.

Six minutes until halftime, Woods sneaks across the goal line, Repmo vaults back in front 14-7 with the two-point conversion.

Less than three minutes later, Daniel Phillips fools and the defense and our camera man, then turns on the jets and takes it to the house, 94-yards down the near sideline, it’s 21-7.

Republic added one more touchdown before halftime on a James Rexroat 46-yard catch to led 27-7 at the half.

And Republic goes to 2-and-0 with a 41-14 victory.