REPUBLIC, Mo–The Republic Tigers have been underdogs for most of the high school football playoff season.

But week after week they’ve toppled Goliath.

And Saturday, Repmo has gone where no Tiger team has gone before, to a state championship game.

Republic taking on Webb City in this Class 5 state semifinal.

Tiger coach Ryan Cornelsen has turned the Repmo program around in just three years.

Republic strikes first, Wyatt Woods caps a 19 play, ten minute drive with a one yard touchdown dive, it’s 7-0 Tigers.

Webb City immediately answers, Gabe Johnson rolls right and hits Jackson Lucas with this 45 yard touchdown pass it’s 7-6 with missed PAT.

It was 12-7 Webb City when woods goes up top, finds James Rexroat behind the defenders, this is a 63 yard touchdown strike and it’s 14-12 Republic at the half.

It’s 20-14 Cardinals, Republic on fourth down from the nine, and Woods hits Caide White with this touchdown pass, it’s 21-20 Repmo back on top.

Late fourth quarter Webb City driving to take the lead, but Johnson is flushed from the pocket, his pass is picked off by Kaleb Norman, and Republic wins a thrilling semifinal 21-20.

The Tigers will play Cardinal Ritter Friday for the Class 5 state championship.

“I was just looking for the back out there. And they threw it. One of our guys got to the quarterback. And he threw a short pass, underthrew the guy. I just happened to be there to get the interception. I was lucky and made the catch,” said Norman.

“I’m just so proud of all of us. Our coaching staff and all of our players. It’s just awesome, we’ve done so much work in the offseason since last year. It’s just awesome to be here,” said Woods.

“Our defense, we’re so undersized at linebacker but they play so extremely hard. And they know, they know sometimes we make mistakes and big plays go against us. But they lineup the very next time and play extremely well,” said Cornelsen.