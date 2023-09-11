REPUBLIC, Mo–High school volleyball Monday night, Republic hosting Central.

The Tigers were looking for their 10th win of the season.

And Republic off to quick start, the Tigers set up Rilynn Finley on the outside, shes gets the kill and it’s 9-3 Repmo.

Central fighting back, here Zella Gosnell gets the kill from the right side, Bulldogs down five in the first set.

But Republic would storm back, and set point, strong serve, and return, but the Tigers Addison Fanning would smash it home for the point and the set.

Republic wins the first set 25-5 and goes onto beat Central in three sets.