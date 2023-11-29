REPUBLIC, Mo–Two Ozark area teams will be playing for a high school football state championship Friday in Columbia at Faurot Field.

In Class 1, the Marionville Comets will face North Platte.

And in Class 5, the underdog Republic Tigers will face unbeaten Cardinal Ritter.

Republic is 12-2 and upset Webb City in Saturday’s semifinal 21-20.

Sophomore linebacker Kaleb Norman saved the game with a late fourth quarter interception to seal the deal.

The Tigers have won six straight games since losing to Nixa on October 13th.

Ryan Cornelsen has turned the Tiger program around in three years and is fired up to take his Repmo team to a state championship game for the first time ever.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s a great group of kids. And a great group of parents. And just something for our community. I told our kids today, they lit a spark this last week and if we win this one it’ll be a flame. I’d imagine if you look out there there’s a lot of excited people. I think a state championship is always a goal. I don’t think you put a timeline on that. You just work everyday as hard as you can. Do the best you can and hope the kids buy in and believe in you. And they did. And to me this is a result of all that hard work and effort they put in for three years,” said Cornelsen.