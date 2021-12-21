Repmo rallies past Hillcrest 77-67

REPUBLIC, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Hillcrest visiting Republic.

And Repmo getting started early, Ahlanate Askew splits the defense and finishes with the scoop shot, it’s a 7-7 game.

But Hillcrest would go on a run, Coby Allen puts it on the deck and takes it to the rack, Hornets by three.

Later it’s Allen feeding 6-foot-5 Braxton Baker down lown for the hoop, it’s a 12-7 Hillcrest lead.

Republic trying to keep pace, this time it’s Brenley Hagewood into traffic and the fingerroll drops, but the Tigers were down by nine.

And Repmo comes from behind to win 77-67.