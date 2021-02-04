RepMo football turns to Cornelsen as new coach

REPUBLIC, Mo–The Republic Tigers have a new football coach.

Ryan Cornelsen will take over the Tigers after spending nearly 20 years in Kansas.

Cornelsen was the head coach at Gardner Edgerton High School.

Before that he coached at Hutchinson High School where his team finished second in the state in Class 6A in 2014.

Cornelsen also coached at Hays and Lacrosse High Schools in Kansas.

In his years as a head coach Cornelsen has 139 wins to 45 losses.

He was the 2018 SFL and 810 Varsity KC coach of the year.