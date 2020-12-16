Repmo bombs Hornets with three point barrage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, 3-2 Hillcrest hosting unbeaten, 5-0 Republic.

And the Tigers were firing on all cylinders.

Drew McMillin with the corner three, and it’s an 11-to-2 start for Republic.

Hillcrest trying to keep pace, this is A.J. Collins with a three of his own, and it cuts the deficit to six.

The Hornets were playing a zone, and Republic was bombing over the top.

Tyson Young connects here to make it 21-8.

Then Repmo goes around the horn to Will Fronabarger, he swishes another three ball, 26-8.

And the Tigers go to 6-and-0 with a 69-28 win.