SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school playoff baseball Monday, Class 6, District 6 Republic against Carthage.

The game was a Central’s new all artifical turf field.

Scoreless in the third, Vincent Pyeatt singles to left, high throw home, Bryce Messier scores 1-0 Repmo.

It’s 2-nothing when Jared Hughes grounds this to center, Pyeatt, Gavyn Beckner and Ryker Harrington all score it ‘s 5-nothing Republic.

Fourth inning, Pyeatt again to left, Gavin Walker scores and Repmo cruises 10-to-nothing.