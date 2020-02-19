Rejuvenated Waino ready to go

JUPITER, Fla–The St. Louis Cardinals will open exhibition games Saturday against the Mets.

And somewhere in the rotation will be veteran right hander Adam Wainwright.

Charlie Marlow’s in Jupiter and catches up with Waino.

Marlow: Adam Wainwright, been a member of the Cardinals since 2005.

Now 38 years old and on another one-year contract.

Will Waino call it quits at the end of the 2020 season?

In past spring trainings he hasn’t wanted to talk about it, but what about this year?”

“No, I don’t want to talk about it. I’m just too focused on what I am trying to do this year, you know, what I am trying to do right now, What I am trying to do today, what I am trying to do tomorrow. What I am trying to do with this next pitch. That is what I am focused on right now. At the end of the year I thought I was really where I wanted to be. In October, I felt like I really pitched for the first time, like I really knew I could pitch again. I’m looking forward to continuing that momentum this year,” said Wainwright.

“Waino is a friend. and I know what kind of guy he brings to this organization and really to the clubhouse. People look up to him,” said Cardinals President John Mozeliak.

“He’s off to a good camp and he is really one of the builders of our organization. Not only now, but historically. You always root for a guy like that who embraces his platform both on and off the field. First class,” said Cardinals catcher Mike Shildt.

Marlow: Wainwright told me the highlight of the offseason was raising five kids.

Driving them to all their practices and activities.

He says he feels like an unpaid Uber driver.