Reid says Mahomes to get more playing time vs. Cardinals

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–Time is running out for Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph.

The team will break camp after Wednesday morning’s workout and salute to soldiers and airmen from around Chiefs Kingdom.

Monday was the first day of workouts following Saturday night’s 19-16 exhibition win over San Francisco.

The team was in shorts and helmets as they start a short week before preseason game number two.

That will be Friday night in Phoenix against the Cardinals.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he anticipates quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing more than his four plays against the Niners.

“Yea I think it’s a mix because health is obviously important. But getting used to those new guys that he’s dealing with is also important. Them hearing his voice is important in a game situation with fans. Yea there’s a pretty good chance he’ll be in for more than four plays,” said Reid.