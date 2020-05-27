Rehagen named new Springfield Catholic Football Head Coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former Nixa Football Head Coach Rich Rehagen has been named the new Head Football Coach of Springfield Catholic, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Rehagen coached at Nixa for 25 years, including 11 years as Head Coach before retiring in 2019.

Rehagen finished with an overall record of 80-57, the best in Nixa’s football program history.

He also led the football team to its first and only appearance in the state championship game back in 2014.

Rehagen takes over the program from Steve Hancock who left after four years as the Irish Head Coach to join Branson as an offensive assistant.