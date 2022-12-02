REEDS SPRING, Mo–For the first time in school history, the Reeds Spring Wolves will be playing for a state football championship.

The Wolves will take on Cardinal Ritter for the Class 3 title.

Ritter is 13-0 and ranked number one in the state.

Reeds Spring is 11-2 and came from behind to beat Sullivan in the semifinals.

The Wolves won 49-20.

That gave the team momentum going into the championship game Saturday at 11 in the morning at Faurot Field in Columbia.

All season long Reeds Spring has been able to block out distractions and stay focused on just winning the play that’s in front of them.

They say they’ll follow that same game plan going into Saturday’s championship game.

“It’s going to be crazy but we got to stay in that mindset. It’s a business trip, not a field trip. It’s a business trip. Our mindset on everything. If we’ve done something wrong, we perfected it. It’s not like we just did one more play and go on. We perfected everything,” said Wolves quarterback Blandy Burall.

“We’ve got to give it everything we got for this one. We’ve got one more and we have to win it,” said Wolves receiver James Dowdy.

“I told them we’re going to state. I told them how proud I am of them. I told them don’t be satisfied with just getting there. Lets go. Lets go win the whole thing,” said Wolves coach Andy McFarland.