REEDS SPRING, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Reeds Spring hosting Cassville.

Both teams looking to snap losing skids.

The Wildcats Simon Gates knocks down this three pointer from the wing, it’s 5-2 Wildcats.

Reeds Spring fights back, a little inside, out action and the extra pass to Jace Bolin who hits the three, it’s 11-7 Wolves.

Reeds Spring builds that lead, Maverick Porter drives the lane and gets the layup, 15-10 Wolves.

Cassville keeping pace, the skip pass to Ethan Bohmke with the 15 footer, it was a two point lead.

And Reeds Spring snaps a four game losing skid 66-61.