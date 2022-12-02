REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The Reeds Spring Football Team left for the State Championship game in Columbia at 1 p.m. Family and friends gathered to send them off and wish them luck.

“There’s a core group of these boys that have played together since they were three and four years old playing flag football,” Teresa Crain said. Her son plays on the team. ”They worked hard and living their dream.”

This is the first time the football team has been to the State Championship.

“Reeds Spring was kind of the whipping post for a long time in football,” Alum Josh Cherry said. “They deserve all the recognition, all the fundraising, anything they can get.”

As a former football player, Josh Cherry wanted to show support for the team in a different way. He helped create State Championship game t-shirts for friends and family to buy.

“We had 144 orders and that was in about 48 hours to the point where I’m using a local small t-shirt printing shop,” Cherry said. ”We raised 1300 dollars for the team which could help pay for the bus or food or hotel.”

No matter what the outcome of Saturday’s game is, the family said the team has already won.

“Listen, win or lose, you’re doing something wonderful,” Dawn Corporon said. Her son is one of the football coaches. ”You’re doing something epic. You’re going to get to be on that field at MU and you guys have just blown all the history of football, at Reeds Spring.”

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. on Faurot Field.