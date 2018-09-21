Reeds Spring, Catholic Build New Rivalry Video

REEDS SPRING, Mo. - Friday's 1st & 10 Game of the Week is an emerging Class 3 rivalry in the new-look Big 8 Conference.

Reeds Spring is a perfect 4-0, ranked seventh in Class 3 heading into the homecoming game against Springfield Catholic. The Irish invade with a 3-1 record, voted just outside the top 10. These teams do not like each other, and for the third straight season, this could be a game with conference championship implications.

"We've been waiting since last year," Catholic senior Tyson Riley said. "Going down there for the conference championship game and getting blown out, we've definitely had this one circled on our calendar."

Catholic won this matchup 16-14 in 2016, earning a share of the Central Ozark Conference championship, but the Wolves earned the conference crown with a 35-7 win.

"From two years ago, when we shared the CoC, to last year with us winning, it's starting to become a rivalry," Reeds Spring senior Seth Stamps said. "It's kind of cool, actually. Being in high school and forming the rivalry, it's kind of neat."

KOLR10 will be live at Reeds Spring Friday at 6 and 10 o'clock as the Wolves look for a 5-0 start on homecoming weekend.