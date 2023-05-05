SPRINGFIELD–Knowing your opponent isn’t just the smart thing to do, it’s also pretty easy when you get to face them 24 times in a season.

Game eight between the Springfield Cardinals and Arkansas Travelers. On half way to Halloween night, some of these costumes weren't the only things scaring up trouble. Bottom 2nd, Redbirds trailing 1-0, L.J. Jones IV puts the ball in play but it goes out of play over the left field fence. A 2-run shot gives Springfield the lead. Two innings later, Irving Lopez slaps this ball down the left field. That rattles around in the corner. Jones running at brisk pace beats the throw home. Make it 3-1 cards. Bottom 5, your Texas League home run leader, Chandler Redmond, 10th round trip of the season for the first baseman. Second 2-run bomb of the game bumps the lead to 5-1. By the 6th, it's a 5-3 contest when Mike Antico does laces one down the right field line. And buddy does he have speed to burn. Jones scores for the 3rd time this game as Antico ends up at 3rd for his 2nd triple of the season. Springfield wins 6-4. These two play a double header Saturday, first pitch about 5pm.