SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their long two week homestand Wednesday night against Northwest Arkansas.

And the Cards were looking for their third straight victory.

It was a wolf Wednesday at Hammons, lots of pooches in the park.

Northwest Arkansas opens the scoring in the second, Tyler Tolbert fists this one into center, play at the plate, Tyler Cropley is safe, it’s 1-0.

Still in the second Peyton Wilson hammers this to center, over Mike Antico’s head off the wall, Dillan Shrum and Tolbert both score it’s 3-nothing Naturals.

But Springfield rallies in the third, Pedro Pages is red hot, he singles to center, that scores Irving Lopez and Antico and it’s a 3-2 game.

Then Chandler Redmond rips this rocket to right center, that’s a three run homer, his 17th of the season, that makes it 5-3.

And Springfield wins its third straight 6-4.