SPRINGFIELD–With brand new, LED lights installed at Hammons Field, the Springfield Cardinals were more than ready to celebrate Independence Day in style. Opening a six game homestand with Amarillo.

And the Texas League debut of 20-year-old star prospect Tink Hence was the main attraction for the baby birds faithful.

The Cardinals top pitching prospect and number 2 overall prospect toeing the rubber in front of a packed house.

After giving up a leadoff single to begin the game, Hence catches Ryan Bliss in run down to exact his revenge and record his first out as double-a pitcher. So much for ignorance being bliss.

Hence hit as high as 99 on the radar gun in this one, but here in the 3rd, Nick Dalesandro hits this pitch out to left and it’s not staying in the yard. That’s what we call Hence’s “welcome to the Texas League” moment.

Outside that hickup, that was the only run the young buck gave up in 5 full innings of work, including 5 strikeouts in his no decision.

Offensively, Springfield didn’t get anything going until the bottom of the 6th, when tied at 2, Texas League home run leader Chandler Redmond crushes a no-doubt bomb to the roof of the indoor training center. The broadcast officially listed it at 423 feet for Redmond’s 23rd blast of the season to give the Cardinals a 4-2 advantage.

Next batter, Jacob Buchberger, hits this pitch hard and that’s over the fence for back-to-back jacks! As the Cardinals celebrate the 4th of July with a series opening victory against the Sod Poodles.