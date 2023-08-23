SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks Wednesday night.

And a big league Cardinal was in the house.

St. Louis sending Jake Woodford back to Hammons Field.

Woodford is trying to bounce back from a throwing shoulder injury.

And showed no signs of trouble, he ends the top of the first with a strikeout.

He added another “k” here in the second by getting Jordan Brewer to swing and miss.

Woodford went five full innings and only allowed one hit, while racking up six strikeouts in his rehab start.

It was his longest outing at Hammons Field.

Jacob Buchberger gave him some help in the field snatching this foul ball to end the top of the third.

Bottom of the frame, 1-0 Cards when Victor Scott II steals third, the throw gets away and Scott dashes home to give Springfield a 2-0 lead.

Bottom of the fifth, Chandler Redmond already hit one home run in the game, makes it two here with this opposite field shot.

He would complete the hat trick in the seventh with a moonshot to right as the Cardinals defeat the Hooks 4-2.