Redbirds upset #17 Lady Bears 78-66

NORMAL, Ill–The Missouri State Lady Bears tipped off their last regular season road trip of the year Thursday night at Illinois State.

Coach Mox’s Lady Bears just two wins away from clinching a Valley regular season championship.

The Lady Bears beat the Redbirds by 13 points two and a half weeks ago.

But Illinois State was ready.

Brice Calip with the three pointer, it’s a 19-12 Lady Bear lead.

Second quarter, the Redbirds on a run, Paige Saylor with the steal and the layup, Illinois State had a 37-24 halftime lead.

Third quarter, the Lady Bears storm back, Sydney Wilson with the three, it’s an eight point deficit.

Then Alexa Willard dishes to abby hipp and it’s a five point deficit.

But that’s as close as it would get.

Tete Maggett with the three from the top of the arc it’s 59-50 Illinois State.

Then the pass inside is tipped away by the Missouri State defense, but right into the hands of Maggett who knocks down another three.

She finished with 24 points and the Illinois State Redbirds upset Number 17 Missouri State 78-66.