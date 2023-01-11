NORMAL, Ill–The Missouri State Bears wrapped up their two game road trip at Illinois State Wednesday night.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford was hoping to bounce back into the win column in familiar surroundings.

Ford played his college ball at Illinois State, and has beaten them six of the nine times he’s coached against his alma mater.

And the Bears were hot from the perimeter early, Dalen Ridgnal with the three, it’s 11-4 Mo State.

Then Donovan Clay with another triple, it’s 23-19 Bears.

Missouri State’s Chance Moore puts the ball on the deck, and the scoop finish, it’s 30-22 Bears.

Missouri State led by four at the break.

Second half, Illinois State takes the lead, Darius Burford puts on the breaks in the paint and the basket 36-35 Redbirds.

Missouri State fights back, the dish to Donovan Clay for the basket and we’re tied at 58.

But with eight seconds left in the game, Illinois State’s Kendall Lewis inside for the basket and we go into overtime tied at 61.

In the OT Illinois State took advantage of Bear foul trouble, Luke Kasubke with the three, and the Redbirds win 76-66 in overtime.