Red-hot Plummer promoted to Memphis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Sunday night, Nick Plummer played like a man possessed in what turns out to be his last game as a Springfield Cardinal.

The St. Louis Cardinals promoted Plummer to Triple AAA Memphis.

Plummer hit two home runs and tripled in Springfield’s 11-7 loss Sunday to the Wichita Wind Surge.

The two homers were his 12th and 13th with Springfield.

The Michigan native hit three home runs in one game on July eighth.

The outfielder was hitting .283 with 13 homers and 46 RBI, he also stole nine bases.

Plummer set a Springfield franchise record by getting on base in 33 straight games.