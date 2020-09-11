Red-hot Nixa rallies around “DMGB”

NIXA, Mo. — Doesn’t matter, get better: that’s the motto in Nixa this season.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to watch a group of kids buy in and believe,” Head Coach John Perry said. “That’s kind of the story of life. If you can believe in doing something, you can actually do it.”

Perry brought DMGB to Nixa this year for his first season at the helm for the Eagles, and it’s served as the perfect mindset for the challenges of 2020.

“Kind of all of our guys rallied behind it,” Senior Quarterback Reid Potts said. “We had a really good summer. Everyone worked hard. We had good attitudes about it. Everyone kind of bought in.”

And the players are in not just on DMGB, but also in their new HC.

“He cards for all of us,” Senior Safety Riley Childs. “He makes sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and he likes to have fun.”

Through DMGB, the players have taken challenges head on.

From video calls to meet their new coach, to their latest road block last Friday against Joplin when starting quarterback Reid Potts went down injured.

“I learned they’re a tough group of kids,” Perry said. “They were pretty resilient and they weren’t going to quit with a little adversity because there was a lot of adversity in that game.”

The Eagles powered through yet again, however. Turning four letters into one: W.

“It was really awesome,” Potts said. “We came in willing to compete. We knew they were really good. I’m glad that we stuck through it throughout the four quarters. It was a really fun game.”

“You know, they kept fighting back,” Perry said. “They kept coming and they kept playing. That’s all we asked them to do was to compete and have the courage to play every single play.”

Now the Eagles travel to Willard, with Nixa looking to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

“We’re just treating them like they’re Joplin,” Childs said. “We’re coming in and preparing 100 percent. We’re not taking days off. We’re just preparing for them to play us like we did Joplin.”

“They get to living in the glory of Friday night, but Friday night is gone,” Perry said. “We’re going to remember that and put it where it’s supposed to be. But if we’re thinking about Friday night this coming Friday night, Willard is going to beat our butts.”