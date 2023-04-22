SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Holly Hesse’s Missouri State softball Bears have been on fire.

The Bears went into Saturday afternoon’s game with Belmont winners of 17 of their last 18 games.

Missouri State is in second place in the Valley.

And Holly Hesse’s Bears have not lost a home game this season, 12-0 going into the action.

Mo State takes the lead in the first, Mckenzie Vaughan takes this deep to left, over the boards and gone, her tenth of the season, it’s 1-0 Bears.

Belmont takes the lead in the third, Kristen Green takes this deep to left center, it’s gone, a two run shot, it’s 3-1 Bruins.

But Missouri State storms back in front, Olivia Krehbeil takes this deep to left, this is a three run homer, and the Bears were up 5-3.

It’s 5-4 in the fourth when Ellie McCoy singles up the middle, Abby Ford scores it’s 8-4.

It was 8-7 in the sixth when Krehbeil does it again, this time deep to center, a two run shot, her second of the game, and Missouri State beats Belmont 11-7.