Red hot Lady Bears remain the same in the polls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Lady Bears continue to play red hot basketball.

Over the weekend, the Lady Bears beat both Northern Iowa and Drake.

And it was a season series sweep over both teams.

Friday, Feb. 7, Missouri State beat the Panthers 66-55.

Then Sunday, Feb. 9, the Lady Bears beat the Bulldogs.

The win moved the Lady Bears to 10-1 in the Valley and a game and a half lead over Bradley in the conference race.

Missouri State held off a late Drake rally to win 89-83 and gave the Lady Bears a Bulldog sweep for the first time since 2012.

The Lady Bears will be looking for revenge when it hits the JQH Arena hardwood Saturday afternoon.

Missouri State will host Southern Illinois.

The Salukis are the only team in the Valley that beat Missouri State.

Back on Jan. 17, Southern Illinois won in Carbondale on a last-second shot.

The new Associated Press women’s basketball poll came out and the Lady Bears remain at number 24.