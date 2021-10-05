Red-hot Falcons blank Lakers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer, Glendale hosting Camdenton.

The Falcons were looking for their 13th win in the last 14 games played.

Early in the first half, Jesus Martinez rips it far post and finds the net, Falcons up 1-nothing.

Five minute later, Haiden Casper wins the ball, his shot is off the post, but Alex Spence is there for the easy header, 2-nil Falcons.

Just one minute after that, Spence on the break, and he beats the keeper once more, Glendale picks up a big win at home 8-nil.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets