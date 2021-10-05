Red-hot Falcons blank Lakers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer, Glendale hosting Camdenton.
The Falcons were looking for their 13th win in the last 14 games played.
Early in the first half, Jesus Martinez rips it far post and finds the net, Falcons up 1-nothing.
Five minute later, Haiden Casper wins the ball, his shot is off the post, but Alex Spence is there for the easy header, 2-nil Falcons.
Just one minute after that, Spence on the break, and he beats the keeper once more, Glendale picks up a big win at home 8-nil.