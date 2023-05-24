SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And great news for Ozark area sports fans.

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame broadcaster and voice of the Missouri State Bears, Art Hains has returned to Springfield.

Hains has been battling West Nile disease since last September.

That’s when he left Springfield for the KU Medical Center in Kansas City and then Lincoln, Nebraska where treatments continued.

Wednesday, Hains returned to Springfield for the first time since the incident.

He’ll continue to rehab in town as he gets stronger and stronger.

We want to thank Don West for providing us the video.

And I know speaking for all of us here at KOLR 10 and Fox 49, it’s great to have you home Art.