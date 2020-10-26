Razorbacks excited about trip to Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–The Arkansas Razorbacks will be back on the road Saturday as they go to Kyle Field to play eighth ranked Texas A&M.

This game has been played in Jerry’s World in Arlington the last six years.

And the Aggies have won each game there.

But because of Covid-19, the games being played in College Station.

That doesn’t mean the crowd won’t be tiny, 50,000 expected.

Arkansas has won two of its last three games.

And has had an extra time to prep for the Aggies because of its bye week.

Boss hog, Sam Pittman says his team is looking forward to the atmosphere.

“It’s a neat stadium, it’s a huge stadium. Obviously it won’t be packed like they normally do down there, but we are excited to go down there and be a part of that day. But in the SEC a lot of teams have really cool stadiums and I think theirs is a really neat place to play. We can crank up the volume outside as well, but we are going to go inside today and crank it up.” said Pittman.