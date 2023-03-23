LAS VEGAS, Nev–Arkansas Razorback coach Eric Musselman went into Thursday night’s game with UConn with an 8-2 record in the NCAA tournament with the Hogs.

A victory would propell the Razorbacks into the Elite Eight for a third consecutive season.

Arkansas is the eighth seed in the West, the Huskies are the fourth.

And the Razorbacks attacking the rack, Anthony Black with the layup, it’s a one point game.

Later Nick Smith junior with the three pointer, UConn up 11-10.

But then the Huskies would run away with it, UConn powerful inside all night, here Donovan Clingan with dunk, 25-17.

John Daly’s Razorbacks were down by 17 at halftime.

Jordan Hawkins was on fire all night, this three gives UConn a 59-33 lead in the second half.

Black tried to keep pace, this three, three of his 20 points for Arkansas.

But Hawkins would not be denied, another three pointer, he finished with a game high 24 points.

And UConn ends Arkansas’ season in the Sweet 16 88-65.

“I thought from the opening tip they came out with a great sense of urgency. They cut hard. And uncharacteristically we did not defend at the level that we have for most of the year,” said Musselman.

“We just didn’t do a good job of stopping the bleeding. They got momentum and started feeling good and making shots,” said Black.

“I think we kind of beat ourselves today, on the glass, effort and defense overall. We’re a much better team then what we played today. Credit to UConn they’re a heck of a team. But I think this is kind of on us,” said Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson.