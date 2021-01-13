Ravens pick apart Crusaders, hand EU its fourth straight loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s been a streaky basketball season for the Evangel Crusaders.

Earlier this season, Evangel won six straight games.

But coming into Wednesday night’s game with Benedictine, Evangel has lost four of their last five games.

Evangel coach Steve Jenkins must be the only college coach in America still wearing a coat and tie.

Benedictine is 10-3 on the season and showed why, the Ravens Chris Jackson with the three pointer it’s an 8-2 lead.

Evangel trying to keep pace, nice pass from Chris Stocks to Cade Coffman for the three pointer, but Benedictine was still up 13-5.

The Ravens with the skip pass to Matt Austin with the corner three, it’s 20-8 Ravens.

Evangel going inside to Ike Egwu, who passes baseline to Coffman for the reverse layup, pretty bucket, but the Crusaders were still down by ten.

Benedictine red hot from the three point line, this is Tyson Cathy, it’s 29-10 Ravens.

And Benedictine goes onto win 87-49.

On the womens side, the Lady Crusaders won 71-62.

Abby Oliver scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to spark the win.