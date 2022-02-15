SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were after victory number 20 on the season Tuesday night when they hosted Indiana State.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s been eight seasons since Missouri State has reached that victory plateau.

It would also be the first time a Dana Ford coached Bears team has won 20 games.

But Indiana State would jump out to a quick start, the pitch to Simon Wilbar with the corner three, it’s 7-nothing Sycamores.

Jaylen Minnett would shoot the Bears back in it, this three ties the game at 12.

Then from the other side of the floor, the grad transer gives the Bears a 15-14 lead.

Indiana State going inside, Dearon Tucker spins and gets the hoop, 23-21 Sycamores back in front.

Minnett with the jumper here ties the game at 31.

Indiana State lead by two at the break.

Second half, Isiaih Mosley with a three to tie the game back up at 38.

The Sycamores would not go away, Cooper Neese with this three, it’s 61-59 Indiana State.

But Missouri State’s Gaige Prim would take over, this basket puts the Bears back on top by four.

Then Jaylen Minnett with the three, he had 22 points, it’s a ten point lead.

Prim caps it off with this basket, he had a double, double, 32 points and 10 rebounds.

And the Bears win their 20th 79-70.

After the game Ford talked about his big man.

“He’s tough, he’s a rare dude. How many Gaige Prim’s have we seen around here? He’s tough, he can score, he has great hands. You can’t not be physical with him or he’ll score 50 points. He’s really matured and grown and done a good job of learning not to be frustrated with contact even this year,” said Ford.