Ranked Crusaders Hit The Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Evangel Crusaders broke into the NAIA Top 25 poll this week.

Chuck Hepola's Evangel team went from receiving votes in the preseason to number 11 in the country in the first regular season poll.

You can do that when you win your first three games of the season against ranked teams.

Those three Evangel victories have been at home, now the Crusaders must take this winning act on the road.

Evangel will head to Nebraska to play Peru State.

The Bobcats are 0-2 so far this season.

The coach and players say it's nice to be ranked, but that doesn't win games.

"It's nice that they show that in the rankings. I told the guys, hey we're ranked now we just move on. What you don't do is dwell on it. You're appreciative of it. But at the same time you want to make sure you move on. That's not our main focus," said Hepola.

"It's easy to think about that for a little bit and enjoy that for a second. But really that's not where we want to be. We just want to win every single game every week," said Evangel quarterback Cam Hardesty.

