Randall sets career highs against No. 22 Lumberjacks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- While a large portion of credit for Missouri State's upset win over Northern Arizona should go to the Bears' defense, you have to look at running back Jason Randall as well.

In our Bear Nation report, the senior running back was easily the brightest spot for the offense.

Randall matched his career-best rushing performance in just one half, carrying the ball thirteen times for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In the end, the senior finished with 181 yards.

That's most by a bear in five seasons as he averaged nine point one yards per carry in the bears dominant 40-8 win over the No. 22 Lumberjacks.

