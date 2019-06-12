Rain delay shifts momentum to Midland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Despite a stellar start from RHP Roel Ramirez and two separate two-run leads, Springfield collapsed after a rain delay for a 9-5 loss to Midland.

Ramirez held the Rockhounds hitless through three innings with seven strikeouts along the way.

But an apparent injury forced Ramirez out in the fourth.

The Cardinal bats initially backed up Ramirez with a run in the third and fourth innings.

One came from a Dylan Carlson RBI-double to score Alberto Triunfel.

The other was an RBI-single from Chris Chinea.

Midland would respond with a two-run bomb in the fifth off relief pitcher Will Latcham.

The birds, however, responded with another pair of runs on an RBI-single and a sac fly to regain a two-run lead.

From there, the game entered a rain delay in the 5th.

Afterwards, Midland exploded on Springfield.

The Rockhounds posted six runs in the 6th on their way to a 9-5 victory to even the series.