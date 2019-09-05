Raiders plan to suspend Antonio Brown

Live Now
OAKLAND, Ca. (CBS) – The Chief’s AFC Central rival, Oakland Raiders, plan on suspending wide receiver Antonio Brown after a heated exchange with general manager Mike Mayock, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

If the Raiders suspend Brown this would make his $30.125 million guaranteed money in his contract void, Schefter reported.

According to Schefter, the argument was caused by Brown’s Instagram post on Wednesday where he showed a letter from Mayock detailing around $54,000 in fines for missing time during training camp.

This is not the first off-the-field issue for Brown this preseason as he filed two grievances with the NFL for not letting him use his old helmet.

Both grievances were denied as the helmet did not meet NFL regulations.

Kansas City is scheduled to face Oakland week two of the NFL regular season.

