Raiders plan to suspend Antonio Brown

OAKLAND, Ca. (CBS) – The Chief’s AFC Central rival, Oakland Raiders, plan on suspending wide receiver Antonio Brown after a heated exchange with general manager Mike Mayock, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

More on #Raiders WR Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock yesterday: It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that. 💸💸💸 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

If the Raiders suspend Brown this would make his $30.125 million guaranteed money in his contract void, Schefter reported.

According to Schefter, the argument was caused by Brown’s Instagram post on Wednesday where he showed a letter from Mayock detailing around $54,000 in fines for missing time during training camp.

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019

This is not the first off-the-field issue for Brown this preseason as he filed two grievances with the NFL for not letting him use his old helmet.

Both grievances were denied as the helmet did not meet NFL regulations.

Kansas City is scheduled to face Oakland week two of the NFL regular season.