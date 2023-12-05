MURFREESBORO, Tenn–The Missouri State Bears jumped back into non-conference play Tuesday night at Middle Tennessee State.

The Bears split the first two games of the Valley season, beating Evansville at home and losing to Drake on the road.

Alston Mason back in the starting lineup for the Bears after missing the last two games with a foot injury.

Bears down by five at halftime, second half Donovan Clay with the three, that makes it 32-30 Blue Raiders.

Clay had a career high 24 points.

Middle Tennessee led by as many as 14, but the Bears battled back, Matthew Lee’s three makes it a four point game.

But the Blue Raiders answer with Coleman Jones for the dunk, it’s 66-60.

Mo State not going away, Mason drives to the rack and gets the hoop and the harm, we’re tied at 66 and go into overtime.

In the OT, it’s Mason again, drives to the basket, he had a career high 28 points, one point game.

Late in the OT, Middle Tennessee’s Justin Porter beats the shot clock with this prayer that goes in and the foul, and the Blue Raiders beat Missouri State 76-73 in overtime.