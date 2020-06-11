NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving sport after new Confederate flag policy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving the sport at the end of the season.

The announcement came the same day NASCAR said it was banning the display of the Confederate flag at all events and affiliated properties.

Ciccarelli, a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, took to Facebook Wednesday, saying it has been a “fun ride and dream come true,” but that he disagreed with the direction the sport is heading.

“I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love,” he posted. “I could care less about the Confederate Flag, but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is (expletive) one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”

His post has since been deleted.

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it was banning any images or displays of the Confederate flag at all of its events. The move came one day after Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the sport, called for the flag to be banned.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”