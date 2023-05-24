TERRE HAUTE, Ind–Missouri State started its post season play Wednesday night in the Valley tournament.

Keith Guttin’s Bears are the second seed and faced Murray State.

Mo State limps into the tournament on a four game losing streak.

The Bears took two of three from the Racers earlier this month.

But this was all Murray State Wednesday night.

Top of the first, Brennan McCullough singles to center, Dustin Mercer scores and it’s 1-0 Racers.

Drew Vogel follows with this double past third and down the left field line, McCullough scores and it’s 2-0.

Then Riley Hawthorne with the grounder deep in the hole at short, an infield hit that scores Vogel it’s 3-0.

Ethan Kreizen ends the first with this single to left, Hawthorne scores, 4-0 Murray State before the Bears could bat.

The Racers go onto win 6-1.

The Bears will play Illinois-Chicago Thursday afternoon in the elimination bracket.