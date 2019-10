BOLIVAR, Mo. — Despite a 24-7 lead in the second quarter, Southwest Baptist football let the game slip away as visiting Quincy downed the Bearcats, 48-34.

Sophomore running back Bryce Cabrera shined despite the loss, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown while adding a receiving touchdown on top.

SBU falls to 3-4, 1-3 in the GLVC with the loss.

The Bearcats are back in action next Saturday, October 26th when they visit Mckendree.

Kickoff in Lebanon, Illinois is set for 2 pm.