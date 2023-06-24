SPRINGFIELD–Whoever said football’s only a fall sport?

Semipro football was on the menu Saturday night at Harrison Field between the Minneapolis Warriors and the Queen City Insane Asylum of the Heartland Football Association.

Both teams entered the contest at 4-1, but the Queen City boasted a four-game winning streak heading into the matchup.

The Insane Asylum opened with possession and would’ve scored the first points off a Marcellus Abrams rushing touchdown, but the play was called back for offensive holding.

A few plays later, quarterback Brock Mooneyham pumped faked a throw after receiving the snap giving Daeton Mullins a free pass into the secondary and an uncontested touchdown catch. The Asylum successfully scored on their 2-point conversion to lead 8-0.

The Warriors started their drive near midfield, after a big kick return set them up with a short field. However, on their second play, quarterback Elijah Alexander tried to throw a pass into the Asylum red zone, but it was intercepted by Jaden Skinner, who returned it out near midfield to swing momentum and possession back to Queen City.

The momentum swung right back, though, after the Asylum fumbled on running play on their first play of the drive, allowing Minneapolis to return the ball near the Queen City red zone.

With their backs against the wall, the Asylum’s defense stood tall and stopped the Warriors on fourth-and-goal to create their second takeaway of the first quarter.

After the two teams flipped the field to start the second quarter, Alexander successfully threw a slant pass to Amari Kennedy, but Kennedy had the ball punched up into the air, allowing Jackson Mitchell to run under it, make the interception, and return it for a touchdown.

That made it 14-0 at that point, as the Queen City improved to 5-1 winning 20-16.