SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Greenwood’s Allison Event Center is hosting a sleep over this weekend.

On the invitation list, 42 boys and girls basketball teams.

It’s the newly renamed Bill Rowe’s Queen City Showcase.

There will be “around the clock” basketball games from now until Sunday afternoon.

Friday night the host Greenwood Blue Jays squared off with Plattsburg.

End of the game, Jays up 65-64, 1-point-2 seconds left.

Greenwood inbounding under their own basket, Collin Clark’s pass is picked off by Plattsburg’s Isaia Howard.

His shot from halfcourt, bounces off the rim and out.

Greenwood survives 65-64.

Congrats to Clark who scored his 1,000th career point in the win.

They’ll be hooping it up at Greenwood all night.

So if you hear basketball’s dribbling at 3-am, it’s just the Queen City Showcase.