Queen City Crush making up for lost time in the Show-Me League

OZARK, Mo–The Show-Me Collegiate League is in full swing, and it’s time for our Friday game of the week.

We’re featuring the Queen City Crush, who started their season two weeks later then everyone else.

The Crush faced the league leading Route 66 Stars.

And the Crush strike first behind Kolten Poorman.

Bottom of the first, he singles to left center, Jacob Stoker scores and it’s 1-nothing Crush.

Next batter, Davis Blair launches one toward left center, it bounces off the boards.

That scores Poorman all the way from first, 2-nothing.

Bottom of the second, Crush with the bases loaded, two outs, the grounder toward third.

The Stars opt for the tag to end the inning, but the base umpire says save no tag.

Out comes the Stars skipper and we get a rare league ejection.

But right afterwards, the home umpire overules the call and says he was out, Inning over, still 2-0.

And the Stars take advantage.

Top of the third, after a sac fly, Drury’s Max Elmer squibs one to right, Evangel’s Rafa Rodriguez beats the throw to tie the game at two.

But the Crush would hold on and win 5-4.

In the first game today, the Midwest Nationals Red tied the Springfield Cobras 1-1.

Here’s a look at the Show-Me League standings.

The Stars still in first place despite the loss.

Then comes the Midwest Nationals Blue, the Queen City Crush making up for lost time.

Then the Nats Red team.

The next group has the Cobras followed by the Nationals White team and the Ozark Mountain Wild are 4-12-1.