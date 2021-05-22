Purdy softball notches semifinal shutout of Advance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After two days of waiting for the rain to leave, Purdy Softball finally finished its semifinal matchup in shutout fashion with a 7-0 win over Advance.

Lauren Schallert struck out 16 and allowed just two hits in the Lady Eagles dominant win over the Lady Hornets.

Bayleigh Robbins, Jessi Hoppes and Annabelle Bowman each tallied a pair of rbi’s on Skyline’s offensive side of the ball.

Purdy improved to 29-1 with the victory, and will seek it’s 30th and final win in the Class One Championship against Holcomb (25-4)

First pitch against the Hornets is set for Sunday at noon at the Killian Complex.